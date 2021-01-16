Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $320,375.74 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MODN stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Model N by 25.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,697 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Model N by 39.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,469,000 after purchasing an additional 518,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth about $24,196,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 10.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 513,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

