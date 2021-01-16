Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) (LON:MMIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.00

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) (LON:MMIT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 240594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

The company has a market capitalization of £119.18 million and a PE ratio of -22.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.64.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) Company Profile (LON:MMIT)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

