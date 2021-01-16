Mizuho Raises Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $32.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -424.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $83,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,232,540 shares of company stock valued at $139,669,711. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.