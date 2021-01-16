Mizuho Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $260.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.41.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $250.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.81, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Atlassian by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after buying an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 64.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 789,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,346,000 after buying an additional 309,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Atlassian by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.