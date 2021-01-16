Mizuho Lowers Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Mizuho currently has $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after buying an additional 2,215,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 987,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after buying an additional 126,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.