Mizuho Initiates Coverage on BP (NYSE:BP)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.69.

BP opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,032,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 258,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 93,554 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

