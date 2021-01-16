MixMarvel (MIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.41 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. MixMarvel has a market cap of $7.41 million and $151,175.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00525519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.11 or 0.04235963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016232 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,611,757,931 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

