Mixin (XIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.02 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Mixin has a market cap of $87.02 million and approximately $92,327.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $164.07 or 0.00438375 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,356 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

