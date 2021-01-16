MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 93,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,433. The company has a market cap of $323.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth about $3,584,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.