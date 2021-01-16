Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 570,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,613. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $719.90 million, a P/E ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 5,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $36,738.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,924 shares of company stock worth $4,474,826. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,406,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 149.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,725,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.