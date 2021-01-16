Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 159,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

