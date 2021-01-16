Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.73 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $2.73 million and $18,169.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for $14.21 or 0.00038464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00047044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00243426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,310.37 or 0.90151606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 191,817 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

