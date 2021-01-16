Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $318.98 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $318.98 or 0.00849941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $3.70 million and $88,249.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00039295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00239534 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00057931 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 11,601 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.