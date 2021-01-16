MIR COIN Market Capitalization Hits $4.57 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $882,313.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00038852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00111109 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00241760 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00058392 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

