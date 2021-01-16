MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $112.46 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $10.52 or 0.00028758 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $112.46 million and approximately $577,813.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,692,098 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

