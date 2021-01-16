Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.55

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.55 and traded as high as $24.30. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 9,227 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

