Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,142,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.01. The company had a trading volume of 965,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

