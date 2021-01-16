MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Up 14%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGD) rose 14% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 2,202,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,694,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

