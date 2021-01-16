Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) PT Raised to GBX 450

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 429.29 ($5.61).

Shares of LON:MCRO opened at GBX 426.60 ($5.57) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 424.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.77. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,148 ($15.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

