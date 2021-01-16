Michael H. Carrel Sells 25,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,257,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

