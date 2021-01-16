MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.21 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

