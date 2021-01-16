M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in December

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

MGPUF stock remained flat at $$2.65 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

