MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.55

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $8.75. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 62,662 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 68,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

