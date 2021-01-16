Metso Outotec Oyj’s (OUKPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OUKPY opened at $5.16 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.