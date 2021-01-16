Metallic Minerals Corp. (MMG.V) (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 5%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (MMG.V) (CVE:MMG) shares shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 146,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 239,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.28 million and a PE ratio of -9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66.

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

