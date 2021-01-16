Metacoin Market Cap Hits $52.83 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a market cap of $52.83 million and $57,558.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 38.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00511017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.19 or 0.04128246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016462 BTC.

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Metacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

