Meta Hits Market Capitalization of $28.39 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 35.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Meta token can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00005134 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $28.39 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00044702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00116376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00064262 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00239697 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,220.15 or 0.88460596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,725,465 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

