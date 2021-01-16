Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Short Interest Up 33.9% in December

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth about $899,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 699.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,220,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MREO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 354,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,420. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

