Mercer International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mercer International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of MERC opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercer International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

