Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading Up 6.1%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 75,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 192,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.36%.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

