Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MLSPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, November 30th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF remained flat at $$2.48 during trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

