Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the December 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Megaport stock remained flat at $$10.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Megaport has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

