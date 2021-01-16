Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,967. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

