Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MPW. Truist upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.