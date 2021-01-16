Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE MTL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Mechel PAO has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 331.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

