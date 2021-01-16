McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Short Interest Update

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of MKC opened at $93.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

