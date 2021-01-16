McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS) Shares Gap Down to $26.40

Shares of McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.40, but opened at $25.60. McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 217,825 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.97.

About McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

