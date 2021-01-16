McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $86.20

Shares of McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.20, but opened at $83.20. McBride plc (MCB.L) shares last traded at $85.96, with a volume of 232,563 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.79.

McBride plc (MCB.L) Company Profile (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

