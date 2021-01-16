MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $216,609.93 and approximately $12,659.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,523.25 or 1.00091468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021927 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00339869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.04 or 0.00581096 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00161907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002090 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027861 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002652 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

