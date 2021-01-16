Mattel, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,876.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 153.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 1,787,228 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $17,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $4,328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 275.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 375,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 275,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mattel by 32.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

