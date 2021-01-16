Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) versus XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Financial Comparison

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Match Group and XpresSpa Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.43 $431.13 million $4.53 33.30 XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 1.93 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $124.58, indicating a potential downside of 17.42%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Summary

Match Group beats XpresSpa Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of December 7, 2020, it provided its services through 50 locations in 25 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

