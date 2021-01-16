Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.90.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,446. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.