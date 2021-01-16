Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to $310.00 at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $261.37 on Thursday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $11,899,328.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,781 shares of company stock worth $50,364,663. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Masimo by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

