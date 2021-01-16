Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust (LON:MCP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $414.00

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC (LON:MCP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.00 and traded as low as $410.00. Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust shares last traded at $414.00, with a volume of 5,662 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £145.58 million and a PE ratio of 43.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust (LON:MCP)

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

