MAP Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $8.10 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $8.10 million and $66,390.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00048403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00116960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00065628 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00250833 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34,238.31 or 0.93792387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00062644 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

