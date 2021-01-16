Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MNXXF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,041. Manganese X Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.