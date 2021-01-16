Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MNXXF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,041. Manganese X Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

