Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mandom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS:MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. Mandom has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

