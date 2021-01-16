Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.48

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 295419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$196.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.74.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$66.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

