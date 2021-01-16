Maker Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229.95 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Maker has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $229.95 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1,582.16 or 0.04242578 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00523344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,915 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

