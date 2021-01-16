Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 734,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,630,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJWL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,349,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697,688. Majic Wheels has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

